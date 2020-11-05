Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the September 30th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 599.0 days.

OTCMKTS ICGUF opened at $15.17 on Thursday. Intermediate Capital Group has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.44.

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

