International Seaways (INSW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. International Seaways had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $139.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.55 million. On average, analysts expect International Seaways to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE INSW opened at $13.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $31.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.54 million, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average is $18.21.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INSW shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on International Seaways from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on International Seaways from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research cut International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded International Seaways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

