ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Short Interest Up 12.9% in October

ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the September 30th total of 1,390,000 shares. Approximately 14.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 443,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IO. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in ION Geophysical by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 324,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 10,818 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical in the 2nd quarter worth about $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of ION Geophysical in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ION Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ION Geophysical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.88.

NYSE IO opened at $1.59 on Thursday. ION Geophysical has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 3.98.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $22.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.97 million. On average, research analysts predict that ION Geophysical will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing in Latin America, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization.

