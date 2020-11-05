JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) – KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for JD.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now expects that the information services provider will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. KeyCorp also issued estimates for JD.com’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on JD.com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on JD.com from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on JD.com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on JD.com from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

JD stock opened at $89.31 on Tuesday. JD.com has a twelve month low of $30.84 and a twelve month high of $89.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $130.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.93.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in JD.com by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,621,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907,425 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in JD.com by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,378,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,177,000 after acquiring an additional 766,444 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in JD.com by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,911,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,965,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $727,614,000 after buying an additional 766,111 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth $420,613,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

