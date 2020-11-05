Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB reissued an underperform rating on shares of Jde Peets in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jde Peets currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS JDEPF opened at $37.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.08. Jde Peets has a 52-week low of $37.15 and a 52-week high of $45.15.

