Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) a €50.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DWNI has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €50.40 ($59.29) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.20 ($43.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €43.43 ($51.09).

FRA:DWNI opened at €46.29 ($54.46) on Monday. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a twelve month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a twelve month high of €38.09 ($44.81). The company’s 50 day moving average is €43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is €41.48.

Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

