Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC) a €20.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.32 ($27.43).

FRA:GYC opened at €20.74 ($24.40) on Monday. Grand City Properties S.A. has a 12-month low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 12-month high of €20.14 ($23.69). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is €20.67.

Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, FÃ¼rth, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, London, Mainz, and Hamburg.

