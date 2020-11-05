Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) a €60.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.60 ($70.12) target price on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.50 ($93.53) target price on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €61.87 ($72.79).

Shares of ETR VNA opened at €59.30 ($69.76) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion and a PE ratio of 11.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €58.05 and a 200 day moving average of €54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. Vonovia SE has a one year low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a one year high of €62.74 ($73.81).

Vonovia SE (VNA.F) Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

