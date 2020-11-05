Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Amplifon in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amplifon’s FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMFPF. Citigroup started coverage on Amplifon in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amplifon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of AMFPF stock opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Amplifon has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.55.

About Amplifon

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

