Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report issued on Sunday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.75.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $68.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $99.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.31. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 6.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.52%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFR. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,380,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,814,000 after purchasing an additional 178,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after purchasing an additional 93,487 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,727,000 after acquiring an additional 58,520 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,765,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,701,000 after acquiring an additional 57,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 30.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 206,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after acquiring an additional 48,462 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

