JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€102.00” Price Target for Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SY1. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €108.38 ($127.51).

SY1 stock opened at €109.95 ($129.35) on Monday. Symrise AG has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($86.45). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €116.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is €106.64.

Symrise AG (SY1.F) Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

