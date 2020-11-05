JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) (LON:ULE) Price Target to GBX 2,325

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) (LON:ULE) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,620 ($34.23) to GBX 2,325 ($30.38) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ULE. Barclays increased their target price on Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,285 ($29.85).

Shares of ULE opened at GBX 2,054 ($26.84) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,069.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,103.67. Ultra Electronics Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,446 ($18.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,540 ($33.19).

In other Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) news, insider Tony Rice bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,159 ($28.21) per share, for a total transaction of £107,950 ($141,037.37).

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. It offers command and sonar systems; maritime systems; ocean systems; and electronic system solutions across surface and sub-surface platforms.

