JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Ashtead Group (LON:AHT)

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They presently have a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 57.31% from the stock’s current price.

AHT has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,445 ($31.94).

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

LON AHT opened at GBX 3,045 ($39.78) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,883.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,589.16. Ashtead Group has a one year low of GBX 1,010 ($13.20) and a one year high of GBX 3,048 ($39.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.72.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.