Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) a €37.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FP. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €39.50 ($46.47).

Get TOTAL SE (FP.PA) alerts:

Shares of EPA FP opened at €27.90 ($32.82) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €28.69 and its 200-day moving average price is €32.23. TOTAL SE has a 52-week low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 52-week high of €49.33 ($58.04).

About TOTAL SE (FP.PA)

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for TOTAL SE (FP.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.