Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Short Interest Down 14.3% in October

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Kerry Group stock opened at $126.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.48. Kerry Group has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $141.18.

Several research analysts recently commented on KRYAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kerry Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

