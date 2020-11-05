KeyCorp Boosts Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $355.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $330.00 to $355.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.38 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BABA. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, China Renaissance Securities increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $301.26.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $295.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $293.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.86. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

