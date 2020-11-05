KeyCorp Cuts Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $325.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $365.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MA. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $364.00 target price for the company. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $314.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $348.18.

NYSE:MA opened at $307.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $330.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.49.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.09, for a total transaction of $27,007,827.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 370,258 shares of company stock worth $116,545,818 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

