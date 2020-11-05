KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) – KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alibaba Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.59. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.26.

Shares of BABA opened at $295.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after buying an additional 4,443,526 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,648,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102,571 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,427,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,543,411,000 after acquiring an additional 118,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,549,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,922,654,000 after acquiring an additional 285,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

