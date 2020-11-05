KeyCorp Raises R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target to $24.00

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RCM. ValuEngine raised shares of R1 RCM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of R1 RCM from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of R1 RCM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised shares of R1 RCM from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM stock opened at $17.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $18.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average is $13.55.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. R1 RCM had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 182.08%. The company had revenue of $307.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael C. Feiner sold 71,325 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,107,677.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,245.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCM. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 4,835.5% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,893,555 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $251,893,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700,296 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 66.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,072 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $21,754,000 after buying an additional 780,615 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 1,547.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 725,634 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $8,090,000 after buying an additional 681,588 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 160.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,023,065 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $11,407,000 after buying an additional 630,021 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 21.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,523,714 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $28,140,000 after buying an additional 448,959 shares during the period.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.