KeyCorp Raises Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $17.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Under Armour’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Under Armour from $5.00 to $9.91 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Under Armour from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.89.

UAA opened at $14.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.09. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. 32.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

