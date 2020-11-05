Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) (ETR:KCO) PT Set at €7.60 by Jefferies Financial Group

Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) (ETR:KCO) has been given a €7.60 ($8.94) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.50% from the stock’s previous close.

KCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.70 ($7.88) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Independent Research set a €5.30 ($6.24) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €5.77 ($6.79).

ETR KCO opened at €5.05 ($5.94) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $503.74 million and a PE ratio of -2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Klöckner & Co SE has a one year low of €2.61 ($3.07) and a one year high of €6.59 ($7.75). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is €4.78.

Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) Company Profile

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheet and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes and hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, including sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

