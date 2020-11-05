Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lemonade’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.81) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.07) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LMND. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an underperform rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lemonade from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Lemonade from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Lemonade in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.40.

LMND opened at $59.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.66. Lemonade has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $96.51.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $29.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lemonade will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,495,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,302,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

