Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,715,500 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the September 30th total of 1,515,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,288.8 days.

Li Ning stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. Li Ning has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $5.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

