Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Short Interest Up 13.2% in October

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,715,500 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the September 30th total of 1,515,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,288.8 days.

OTCMKTS LNNGF opened at $5.36 on Thursday. Li Ning has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.77.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

