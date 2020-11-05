Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LMNX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Luminex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Luminex in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luminex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luminex has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Luminex alerts:

LMNX stock opened at $23.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 5.77. Luminex has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $41.69.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $109.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.33 million. Luminex had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Luminex will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -171.43%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Luminex by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,707,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,121,000 after acquiring an additional 254,134 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Luminex by 45.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,589,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,720,000 after acquiring an additional 500,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Luminex by 17.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,009,000 after acquiring an additional 228,877 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Luminex by 319.9% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 836,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,223,000 after acquiring an additional 637,557 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Luminex by 2,893.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 810,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,360,000 after acquiring an additional 783,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.