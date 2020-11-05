Marriott International (MAR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was down 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Marriott International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MAR stock opened at $98.04 on Thursday. Marriott International has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $153.39. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 71.04 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.78.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.74.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

