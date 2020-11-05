Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MCFT. B. Riley increased their target price on Mastercraft Boat from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Shares of Mastercraft Boat stock opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.02. Mastercraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53. The company has a market cap of $419.02 million, a P/E ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 2.38.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $51.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.82 million. Mastercraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 35.97% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercraft Boat will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 19,021 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercraft Boat during the second quarter worth approximately $4,887,000. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 45.8% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 226,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 71,150 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 188,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 13,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the 2nd quarter worth $2,381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

