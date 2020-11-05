Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.81% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

MEC has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mayville Engineering from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mayville Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of MEC opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $198.99 million, a PE ratio of 165.33 and a beta of 0.22. Mayville Engineering has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mayville Engineering will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mayville Engineering news, Director Craig E. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $91,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,883 shares in the company, valued at $108,967.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig E. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $36,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEC. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 43.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,086,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 330,327 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 399,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 258,009 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at $743,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the second quarter valued at $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

