MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of MediPharm Labs in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

MediPharm Labs stock opened at $0.60 on Monday. MediPharm Labs has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94.

About MediPharm Labs

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for derivative products in Canada and Australia. It also provides cannabis contract processing services to licensed producers and growers; and tolling services to licensed cultivators in Canada.

