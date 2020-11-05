MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Short Interest Up 12.8% in October

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,560,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the September 30th total of 7,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 787,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on MD. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEDNAX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Nikolopoulos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in MEDNAX by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MD opened at $13.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -0.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. MEDNAX has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $28.66.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.