MEDNAX (MD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:MD opened at $13.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.67. MEDNAX has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $28.66.

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Nikolopoulos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

