Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company. It provides multi-family housing and health care facility financing, mortgage warehousing, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending and traditional community banking services, through its subsidiaries. Merchants Bancorp is based in Carmel, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Merchants Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of MBIN opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $632.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.03. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.72. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 34.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 23.9% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 34,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

