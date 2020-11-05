Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Midland States Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.33.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ MSBI opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61. Midland States Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 6.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $58,791.95. Following the sale, the president now owns 45,102 shares in the company, valued at $647,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $198,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 510.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $246,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 71.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 382,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 159,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 54.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.