Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) Short Interest Down 14.7% in October

Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,860,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the September 30th total of 6,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Momo by 591.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 84,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 72,022 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Momo in the second quarter valued at $191,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Momo by 34.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,266,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,059,000 after buying an additional 1,354,326 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Momo in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Momo by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 583,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Momo stock opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Momo has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $40.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average is $18.55.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The information services provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $2.72. Momo had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Momo’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Momo will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MOMO shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Momo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Momo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.59.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

