MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Short Interest Update

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the September 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MonotaRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

MONOY stock opened at $54.68 on Thursday. MonotaRO has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $56.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.36.

MonotaRO Company Profile

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan, Korea, China, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers products for manufacturing, construction, and automotive industries. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co, Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co, Ltd.

