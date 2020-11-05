National Bank Financial Analysts Give Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) a C$114.00 Price Target

National Bank Financial set a C$114.00 price target on Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TSU. TD Securities upped their target price on Trisura Group from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Trisura Group from C$77.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James set a C$93.00 target price on Trisura Group and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$110.00 price target on shares of Trisura Group in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$103.14.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

TSE:TSU opened at C$89.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$85.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$69.60. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of C$31.55 and a 1-year high of C$96.77. The stock has a market cap of $918.87 million and a P/E ratio of 35.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$42.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$38.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 3.9100004 EPS for the current year.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.