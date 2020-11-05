National Bank Financial Boosts Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) Price Target to C$14.00

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TCN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, August 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of TCN stock opened at C$11.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.54, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.63. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 52 week low of C$5.45 and a 52 week high of C$12.11.

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$159.63 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

