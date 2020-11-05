National Bank Financial Cuts Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target to C$15.00

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IIP.UN. Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities raised shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$15.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.75 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) lifted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE IIP.UN opened at C$11.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$10.39 and a 12 month high of C$19.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.0258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 9.40%.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.