National Bank Financial Trims Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Target Price to C$45.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$39.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$40.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$47.15.

TSE LSPD opened at C$45.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and a PE ratio of -62.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.49. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of C$10.50 and a 12-month high of C$49.94.

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

