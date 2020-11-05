National Grid (LON:NG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

National Grid (LON:NG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,040 ($13.59) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 920 ($12.02) price objective on shares of National Grid and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 949 ($12.40) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($14.11) to GBX 990 ($12.93) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. National Grid currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,008.42 ($13.18).

Shares of NG opened at GBX 926.60 ($12.11) on Tuesday. National Grid has a one year low of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and a one year high of GBX 1,073.80 ($14.03). The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 901.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 905.56.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

