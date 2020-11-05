NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Raised to Hold at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of NDRBF stock opened at $23.42 on Monday. NIBE Industrier AB has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $27.25.

About NIBE Industrier AB (publ)

NIBE Industrier AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various energy efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort, and components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, Australia, Asia, and internationally.

