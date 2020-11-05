NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of NMC Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

Get NMC Health alerts:

NMC Health stock opened at $23.03 on Thursday. NMC Health has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $24.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.53.

NMC Health Company Profile

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions worldwide. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for NMC Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMC Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.