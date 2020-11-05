Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) PT Set at €3.80 by Kepler Capital Markets

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been given a €3.80 ($4.47) target price by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NOKIA. UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.29) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.65 ($4.29) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Nord/LB set a €4.80 ($5.65) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.40 ($4.00) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.20 ($4.94) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €3.86 ($4.54).

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 52 week high of €5.95 ($7.00).

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.