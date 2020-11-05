Northcoast Research Weighs in on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note issued on Monday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.36. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.86 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

FLWS opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $32.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, Chairman James F. Mccann sold 694,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $19,909,486.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 733,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,012,712.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $29,526.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 989,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,138,214.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 908,228 shares of company stock worth $25,924,842. Insiders own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLWS. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,004,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $807,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 38,470 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 160.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 43,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

