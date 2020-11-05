Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of ($51.97) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.98 million.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NOG opened at $3.42 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOG. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Read More: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.