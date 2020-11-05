Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Nuvei in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

NUVCF opened at $39.07 on Monday. Nuvei has a 12-month low of $36.96 and a 12-month high of $39.07.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides Native Commerce Platform, a cloud-based platform for accepting payments across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels. The company offers its products through direct sales, independent sales agents, e-commerce resellers, independent software vendors, value-added resellers, payment facilitators, and online marketplaces.

