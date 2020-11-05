Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,530

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,430 ($31.75) to GBX 2,530 ($33.05) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OCDO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday, August 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday, August 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,815.23 ($23.72).

OCDO stock opened at GBX 2,542.93 ($33.22) on Monday. Ocado Group has a one year low of GBX 994.01 ($12.99) and a one year high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion and a PE ratio of -147.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,551.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,190.56.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

