Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.80% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Open Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Open Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Open Lending from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.65. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $28.61.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Open Lending by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. 19.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

