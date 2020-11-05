Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $150.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on QRVO. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Qorvo from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Qorvo from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.82.

Shares of QRVO opened at $133.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $140.69.

In other Qorvo news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $247,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,655,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total value of $189,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,410,349. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,043 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 4.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,306,000 after acquiring an additional 74,497 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Qorvo by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,949,000 after acquiring an additional 22,724 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 285.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 804,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,946,000 after acquiring an additional 595,827 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Qorvo by 994.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 743,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,942,000 after acquiring an additional 675,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its position in Qorvo by 459.5% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 587,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,936,000 after acquiring an additional 482,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

