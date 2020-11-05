Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has C$20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$18.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Haywood Securities increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$19.75 to C$22.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$20.33.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) stock opened at C$15.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.48. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a twelve month low of C$6.35 and a twelve month high of C$17.50.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$40.76 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

